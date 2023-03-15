These Intimate Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Wedding Will Have You Swooning

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes
It’s no secret that Brittany Mahomes is her husband’s biggest fan. From the football field to raising their young family, Brittany and Patrick are a very tight unit, and now, they are sharing stunning new snapshots from their Hawaiian wedding on their first anniversary.

The Instagram carousel shows both of the fitness expert’s two wedding dresses, she is definitely a fan of the cut-out designs to flaunt her fit physique. (See the photos HERE and take a peek at her footwear while they are cutting their wedding cake — comfort is both cute and key!) What’s most noticeable is the love that they share between them as high-school sweethearts to Mr. and Mrs. — it’s been quite a journey!

The 27-year-old mother of two posted an emotional message to go along with the spectacular photos. She wrote, “Happy 1st Anniversary🥹🤍 One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it’s one of the greatest things you could do! 🙏🏼 Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go☺️ You & Me forever♾️.” The couple not only celebrated Patrick’s Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs last month, but they also shared the arrival of their second child, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, in November to join big sis, Sterling Skye, 2. 

The Mahomes family fans congratulated the couple for their strong bond and adorable family. One Instagram account wrote, “You’ve been with him since before he was Patrick Mahomes star QB he knows you are there for the right reasons.” Another made mention of the constant headlines, “Tabloids make it seem like you’re falling apart. Keep showing them what it is. Happiest Anniversary to you both.” From the looks of it, Brittany and Patrick are together forever, nothing is going to come between them.

