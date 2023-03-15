This Royal Is Reportedly ‘Relieved’ She No Longer Has to Curtsy to Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that Sophie has moved up in rank from the Countess of Wessex to the Duchess of Edinburgh, she is reportedly finding that there are some perks to her job title. With her on-again, off-again friendship with Meghan Markle, she is apparently happy to be off the hook for one particular thing: curtsying to the Duchess of Sussex.

Recently, Sophie’s pal talked to the Daily Mail and shared her friend’s reaction to the news. “Sophie is relieved. She no longer has to curtsy to someone in the family who has not only left royal duties but has spent the past three years criticizing the institution that Sophie works so hard to support,” they revealed. Sophie has already proven herself to be one of the hardest-working royals at the palace who takes her title and duties very seriously.

The late Queen Elizabeth II had hoped that Meghan and Sophie would become besties since they had both married into the royal family. “The Queen wanted Meghan to make a success of the marriage and her new role, and indeed did everything that she could to encourage that, Gyles Brandreth, author of Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, told the Daily Mail. “I think she suggested to her that Sophie Wessex, who certainly was a favorite with her, and had been through it because she had married into the royal family, and married Prince Edward, might help her, be a sort of mentor.”

Meghan didn’t seem to be “interested” in having a royal pal to mentor her because “she felt she had Harry” and that was enough. Sophie and Meghan’s friendship reportedly ran hot and cold during the Duchess of Sussex’s time as a senior royal, but the Duchess of Edinburgh had the most to gain by the exit. Royal expert Russel Myers told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat that she “undoubtedly benefitted” from the Sussexes’ exit because it “raised her profile.” Now that she has a new title, Sophie is a rising star at the palace without living in the shadow of Meghan.

