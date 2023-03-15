Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Is Reportedly Outshining Prince William & Kate Middleton When It Comes to Her ‘Work Ethic’

The newly minted Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is drawing some major headlines overseas because she’s now being held up as one of the gold standards in royal engagements (no one can beat Princess Anne). However, the humblebrag the press is giving her might not sit well with the rest of the royal family.

The Times of London described the former Countess of Sussex as the royal family member “who works harder than Kate, William or Camilla.” Gulp. That feels like the kiss of death after palace aides’ feathers were ruffled when Meghan Markle sent emails at 5 a.m. The article goes on to praise Sophie for being the palace’s “secret weapon” who was like ” a “second daughter” to Queen Elizabeth II and is an “unappreciated trooper” for the number of engagements she is willing to take on. She took on 138 royal engagements in 2022 compared to William’s 126, Camilla’s 102, and Kate’s 90 appearances.

The royal family members are masters of subtle messages. 👀 https://t.co/RPjSVWBOcZ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 14, 2023

Let’s be honest, no one should draw attention to themselves in the royal family because we all know that jealousy runs rampant at the palace. Kate’s wardrobe details have been squashed by the communications team since it takes away the focus from Charles, so Sophie better watch her back for being labelled as the royal family’s “safest pair of hands.” It doesn’t seem to go well for anyone who is popular because the media coverage will suddenly turn negative for no apparent reason.

This isn’t the first time Kate and William have been called out for their lack of work ethic. In 2016, the now-Prince of Wales was dubbed the “slightly reluctant royal” and “Work-shy William” for his reported lack of interest in making appearances. He eventually addressed the issue in a BBC interview, noting that he was getting used to his role as a new father. “To be honest, I’m going to get plenty of criticism over my lifetime. It’s something that I don’t completely ignore, but it’s not something I take completely to heart,” he said. “I’m concentrating very much on my role as a father; I’m a new father, and I take my duties and responsibilities to my family very seriously. I want to raise my children as good people and, you know, the idea of service and duty to others is very important, but if I can’t give my time to my children as well, then I worry about their future.” Now, let’s see if this Sophie ruckus causes Kate and William to react to the latest work-ethic claims.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.