How to Watch the Long-Awaited Third Season of Ted Lasso

Over the years, Ted Lasso has become a worldwide sensation. The show, which follows Kansas native Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) in his adventure as the new head coach of A.F.C. Richmond, has garnered a multitude of fans and awards (and outstanding 11 Primetime Emmys!).

Over its two seasons, Ted has gone through it – from surprising everyone when he’s actually good at his job to dealing with anxiety and panic attacks. The show’s other characters, including Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca and Brett Goldstein’s Roy Kent, also have had whirlwind storylines. Rebecca, for example, started dating Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), one of the players, even though they tried to deny their chemistry at first. Roy Kent, on the other hand, dabbled in sports reporting after retiring only to quit and come back to be an assistant coach where he started: A.F.C. Richmond.

The show’s long-awaited season three premieres today, March 15, so find out how to watch below!

Where did Ted Lasso Season 2 Leave Off?

In the show’s sophomore season, a lot happened. Here are the main things to remember going into season 3: A.F.C. Richmond has been promoted to the Premier League (!!), Nate turned to the dark side when he ratted Ted’s panic attack to the press, and when Ted and Nate fought over strategy during a game, he quit only to become the newest coach of West Ham United F.C., a team now owned by Rebecca’s ex-husband Rupert.

Where Will Ted Lasso Be Streaming?

Ted Lasso will be exclusively streaming on AppleTV+.

How Often Will New Episodes Be Released?

Ted Lasso episodes will hit the platform once a week on Wednesdays. The first episode, titled “Smells Like Mean Spirit,” is already available on the platform. Episode two will be released next Wednesday, and so on. Related story How to Watch the No. 1 Show on Amazon: Daisy Jones & the Six

How Do I Sign Up for AppleTV+?

To sign up for AppleTV+, click the button below and it’ll take you right to the signup page. There, add your information and you’re good to go!

TED LASSO, from left: Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, ‘Rainbow’, (Season 2, ep. 205, aired Aug. 20, 2021). ph: ©Apple TV+ /Courtesy Everett Collection ©Apple TV/Courtesy Everett Collection

Can I Stream AppleTV+ for Free?

Though you can’t watch the show without the streaming platform, AppleTV+ does have a 7-day free trial for new customers.

How Do I Get AppleTV+ Through T-Mobile?

If you’re a Magenta MAX customer member at T-Mobile, AppleTV+ is included in your plan at no extra cost. Talk about two birds with one stone!

Before you go, click here to see all the best TV shows and movies to watch on AppleTV+.

