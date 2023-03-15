Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Prince Andrew Is Reportedly Feeling Some Resentment Toward King Charles III for Not Giving Him His Queen Elizabeth Inheritance

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew All Access/MEGA.
PRINCESS OF WALES (PRINCESS DIANA) AND DUCHESS OF YORK (SARAH FERGUSON) WEARING KILTS AT THE HIGHLAND GAMES 08/09/1986 CODE: 375153 REF - SW EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
PA NEWS PHOTO 19/3/86 PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON ON THE DAY OF THEIR OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE, LONDON (Press Association via AP Images)
Sarah, Duchess of York book. File photo dated 21/04/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh. Sarah, Duchess of York, has landed a book deal with the romantic fiction publisher Mills and Boon, admitting she "drew on many parallels from my life" for her historical tale, Her Heart for a Compass. Issue date: Wednesday January 13, 2021. The debut novel will be released in the summer, and tells a fictional account of the life and love story of the duchess's great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. See PA story ROYAL Sarah. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:57516370 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, now the Duke and Duchess of York, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey in London, July 23, 1986. At left is the prince's brother and best man Prince Edward, and the Queen Mother. Front right is Prince William of Wales. Front second from left is bridesmaid Zara Phillips. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
Prince Andrew doesn’t seem to love all of the boundaries King Charles III is placing on him. His life is suddenly a lot more challenging than when is his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was alive. Now, he’s reportedly claiming that he did not get his fair share of his inheritance from the late monarch.

According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of York has been left “bewildered” and “in despair” over the fact that his older brother was given the Duchy of Lancaster estate, which is worth over $790 million. “He’s been left completely in the dark,” a source shared. “Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming. I gather he’s checked it out and it’s true. It’s all gone ‘monarch to monarch.'”

There’s a good reason the money went straight to Charles: taxes. The royal family avoided inheritance tax fees by transferring it directly to the next-in-line for the throne, but somehow, Andrew thinks he is owed his fair share. “What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head? Things are going from bad to worse. It’s a disaster,” added the insider. Of course, Andrew reportedly has a $38,000 tab for his yogi who worked for him at Royal Lodge for a month. Maybe the Duke of York should have thought of this before he associated with the late pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew is now seeing that his actions have consequences now that he’s being downgraded from Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage and his Buckingham Palace offices have been taken away. Maybe that’s why he’s been eyeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s business plans — he suddenly realizes that he needs a job in order to make money.

