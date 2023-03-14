Donald Trump & Mike Pence Have Sparked an All Out Rivalry With These New Heated Jabs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

More than two years following the harrowing events at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are still exchanging public jabs regarding their stances on the insurrection. The fissure between the two has been growing for some time. But new comments made by Trump and Pence illustrates just how much the chasm between them has grown.

While en route to a campaign event in Iowa, Trump told reporters that his former VP was the one to blame for the violence that took place on Jan. 6, 2021. “In many ways you can blame him for Jan. 6,” he said to reporters, per The Washington Post. Pence was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 leading both parties in the certification of the 2020 election results in which President Joe Biden was elected to office, denying former President Trump a second term.

Pence has openly criticized Trump’s response to Jan. 6. The former vice president reiterated that Trump was “wrong” over the weekend at the at the annual Gridiron dinner, per CNN. “I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Trump is campaigning for a bid at the White House in 2024, for which he’ll likely have to take on Florida’s Ron DeSantis in order to secure the Republican party’s nomination. The growing rift between Trump and Pence continues to play out in the public eye as the tremors of Jan. 6 vibrate through our political system. And something tells us the friction between the two will only get worse.