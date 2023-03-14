Megan Fox’s Surprise Outing Shows the Machine Gun Kelly Drama May Be More Intense Than Fans Thought 

If you were following the 2023 Oscars (and after-parties) as much as we were, then you might have caught that Megan Fox made a super low-key appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party solo.

On the night of March 12, photographers snapped a couple of photos of the Jennifer’s Body star partying it up at the star-studded event. Not only did she arrive solo, but there are a few more details eagle-eyed fans noticed that indicate things with Machine Gun Kelly may be on rocky ground.

See the photos below:

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair.

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

So first thing fans immediately noticed was the fact that Fox dyed her hair red (which, yes, looks amazing on her!) Many think she’s entering a new era, post Kelly, but it could also be the fact that she wanted to switch things up.

Along with that, she arrived at the party without her engagement ring, and a plunging Miss Sohee Couture gown that’s giving Princess Diana revenge dress vibes!

One Twitter user retweeted a series of photos of Fox’s attire with the caption, “That Post Breakup Glow 🥶,” and another user retweeted the same photos with their caption reading, “she dyed her hair red that woman is SINGLE.”

Fox and MGK met back in 2020 on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass before getting together later in the year, around June 2020. In Jan 2022, MGK proposed to Fox, and they seemed happier than ever until early Feb 2023. Fox posted a cryptic Instagram post, alongside the caption: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” She also unfollowed her fiancé, per Buzzfeed, and later deleted her Instagram account (she’s since reinstated it). Weeks after, they were seen leaving a marriage counsellor’s office, and neither have posted to social media.

