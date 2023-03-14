Oprah Winfrey Says Her Historic 100th Book Club Pick Is ‘Extraordinarily Moving’ – & It’s 50% Off Right Now

Over the years, Oprah Winfrey‘s Book Club has been the go-to place to check out the latest must-reads. Whether it’s a novel or a self-help book, the TV host inspires her fans to try out new authors and genres as they come together to delve into stories together. On March 14, Winfrey shared her latest book recommendation on Instagram, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano, and it just so happens to be her historic 100th Book Club pick.

“It was over 26 years ago that I started Oprah’s Book Club because I wanted to get the whole country reading and connecting over what I thought were great stories,” Winfrey said at the beginning of her announcement. “I wasn’t sure at the time that the idea would even kind of work, but he we are, we’ve read 99 books together and so today it is my great pleasure to announce my 100th Book Club selection. My new pick is Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano.”

Winfrey went on to explain the book’s story in her own words. “Inspired, kind of an homage to Little Women, it follows a family of four sisters over three decades only it’s set in modern times in a city that’s so close to me, Chicago. The family’s bonds are tested when there’s a rift between the sisters and it changes their relationship forever. There’s drama, there’s love, there’s grief – and I urge you just to get a copy of this extraordinarily moving book,” she added, noting it’s “one of the best books I’ve read in a very long time.”

In the caption, Winfrey continued to sing its praises. “It’s a page-turner,” she wrote, “once you start you won’t want it to end, and be prepared for tears!”

“William Waters grew up in a house silenced by tragedy, where his parents could hardly bear to look at him, much less love him—so when he meets the spirited and ambitious Julia Padavano in his freshman year of college, it’s as if the world has lit up around him,” reads the book’s official synopsis. “With Julia comes her family, as she and her three sisters are inseparable: Sylvie, the family’s dreamer, is happiest with her nose in a book; Cecelia is a free-spirited artist; and Emeline patiently takes care of them all. With the Padavanos, William experiences a newfound contentment; every moment in their house is filled with loving chaos.”

The blurb continues, “But then darkness from William’s past surfaces, jeopardizing not only Julia’s carefully orchestrated plans for their future, but the sisters’ unshakeable devotion to one another. The result is a catastrophic family rift that changes their lives for generations. Will the loyalty that once rooted them be strong enough to draw them back together when it matters most?”

