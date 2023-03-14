Meghan Markle’s Big Step In Her Career Rebrand Could Be Launching Next Week  

It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expanding their empire even more. Since the two left the firm, they’ve pursued different creative outlets such as memoirs, podcasts, children’s books, and documentaries, and now, relaunching old projects that could be up and running as soon as next week.

As many fans know, back in 2017, Meghan shut down her three-year-old blog The Tig after getting engaged to Prince Harry (and a lot of the archived pieces going viral again in 2023!) Per the NY Post, there was reportedly a document filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office that shows a potentially rebooted version of The Tig may be in the works.

The Post claims the site will cover verticals such as: “food, cooking, recipes, travel, relationships, fashion, style, interior design, lifestyle, the arts, culture, design, conscious living, along with health and wellness. Insiders even claim that Meghan wants The Tig 2.0 to rival Gwyneth Paltrow’s mega-successful empire Goop.

And according to the Mirror, it could be set to go live as soon as next week.

For those that don’t know, Meghan originally founded The Tig back in 2014 (which she named after her favorite wine Tignanello), and it hit some serious milestones while it was up. Not only did she conduct interviews with stars like Yara Shahidi, Priyanka Chopra, and Serena Williams, but because the site made her known for her fashion, she was able to release two clothing lines from 2015 to 2016 through the clothing company Reitmans.

Rumors about a relaunch originally occurred back in 2020, but with these documents, Tig fans are seriously itching to find out the truth.

