Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Be Relegated to ‘Minor Figures’ if They Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

We are getting closer and closer to the coronation of King Charles III with each passing day. While some details of the ceremony remain completely confidential, that hasn’t stopped speculation from swirling, especially when it comes to the status of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance. Though we’re still waiting on confirmation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the May event, a new report suggests their roles in the coronation will be quite diminished.

“Harry and Meghan will have no control over how this event plays out, the Royal Household will have complete control over this event,” Royal commentator Dr. Ed Owens told Express. “The rehearsal schedule will be extremely intense. Everything will be organized down to the second in terms of how the event is meant to unfold, in terms of the role of the different performers,” he continued. “If Harry and Meghan are present on the day, they are going to be minor figures at the fringe of this event.”

Should Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation, it sounds like the event will be pretty icy. Tension between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family has remained at a fever pitch for quite some time. Even if an olive branch is extended and the couple reconnect with Harry’s family across the pond, it doesn’t sound like there will be room for heartfelt reunions.

All the same, we know Harry and Meghan have been in touch with the royal family and received an invitation to the coronation. The focus will be on King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla for this historic occasion. Bearing that in mind, it’s hard to imagine Harry and Meghan skipping out on this event, regardless of what their roles will be.

