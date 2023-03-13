Alessandra Ambrosio Rocked the Most Daring Sequined Dress For Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party

Nobody move: Alessandra Ambrosio wore her most daring dress yet, and it’s a serious stunner.

In case you missed it, hundreds of A-listers swarmed to the parties in Hollywood to celebrate the biggest night in the entertainment world: the Oscars. Those who didn’t go to the show ended up arriving early to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and boy, did they arrive in style. From glittering looks like Gabrielle Union’s and Kaia Gerber’s to naked dresses like Ambrosio’s, it was a fashion night to remember.

But back to Ambrosio, she couldn’t help but gush about her showstopping look. She posted a quick clip from the blue carpet to her Instagram, with the caption, “Vanity Fair ⭐️.”

But if you want to see more pics of her sensational look, we don’t blame you. Check out the photos below:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

As you can see, Ambrosio is truly rocking this daring, silver Dundas gown, which her stylist Heather Smith Styles paired with earrings by Vera Belleza, glittering rings by Le Via Jewelry, and chic heels from FEMME. Along with that, she had her wavy hair bun done by hairstylist Dominick Pucciarello and minimalist nails created by nail artist QUEENIE.

Now, if you’re wondering how to recreate that luminous glow for yourself, makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez gave all the details. She revealed in an Instagram post that she used products from baszicare for her skincare, including the Roseus Floral Hydrating Toner, Arrigo Supreme Lifting Serum, Artius Eye Vital Supreme, and the Vivax Deluge Lift Moisturizer.

As for her glowing skin, Gonzalez included that she used the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation, Concealer, and setting powder!

For her captivating eyes, we can see some glittering neutral shades, eyeliner, and a volumizing mascara (which Gonzalez revealed is the Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Mascara!)

We all know Ambrosio as a confident superstar, but it wasn’t always like that. In fact, she previously Harper’s Bazaar, how her confidence has grown so much over the years. “I think I’ve developed an inner confidence,” she said. “I didn’t expect modeling to last, but here I am still doing it and loving it. So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life.”

