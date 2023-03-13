Prince William & Kate Middleton Allegedly Have These Surprisingly Cheeky Nicknames for Each Other Behind Closed Doors

It seems that even members of the British Royal family can’t resist a silly pet name.

Royal author Tom Quinn recently talked to Fox News about his upcoming book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, that’s set to be released in Dec 2023. From the Tudors to the Cambridges, Quinn’s book talks about all things royals, focusing on what growing up in that spotlight feels like. For the Cambridges, Quinn spoke to palace staff, former aides, and royal insiders to get all the inside scoop — particularly on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance.

While Quinn discussed how the pair fight, he also talked about the good parts: giving fans an insight into their reported nicknames for one another, which are cheekier than you might expect.

He told Fox News that one former palace staff member reportedly told Quinn that Kate’s go-to nickname for William is “babe,” while William’s favorite nickname for Kate is the “Duchess of Doolittle.”

However, Quinn also claimed that William allegedly has shorter nicknames based on that one, like “Babykins” and “DoD.”

Now, you may be wondering, why “Duchess of Doolittle?” Well, it’s allegedly a slight “dig” based on a criticism by Queen Elizabeth II for Kate not having a full-time career. And don’t worry, Kate allegedly fires back at William by calling him “baldy!”

William and Kate were together on and off from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot in 2011. They share three children together named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family is set to be released on Dec 5, 2023.

Pre-Order 'Gilded Youth: A History of Growing Up in the Royal Family: From the Tudors to the Cambridges ' $18.99 on Kindle on Amazon.com Buy now

Related story Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Get In 'Terrible' Fights: 'It's Not All Sweetness'

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.

