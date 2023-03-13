Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Get In ‘Terrible’ Fights: ‘It’s Not All Sweetness’

While people can get caught up in the royal titles and the glamorous outings, we also realize that, at the end of the day, Prince William and Kate Middleton are still a couple like any other. They laugh, they cry, they go on dates, and apparently, have some extremely heated arguments.

In Tom Quinn’s new book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, he discovered through royal insiders and palace staff that Kate and William allegedly have some blowout-level fights.

“It’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also,” Quinn told Fox News about what he learned. “But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.”

One source said in the book that people can tell when William “is cross” with Kate, claiming he’ll call her “darling” with “signs of annoyance.”

“Kate is very much the calm one,” Quinn added. “William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book [Spare]… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’”

Quinn explained how Kate and William’s fights typically go, saying, “Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child.”

William and Kate were together on and off from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot in 2011. They share three children together named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family is set to be released on Dec 5, 2023.

