Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Decision to Skip This Family Gathering Could Speak Volumes

Over the weekend, Donald Trump arrived at a private home in Jupiter, Florida to attend Donald Trump Jr.‘s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle’s 54th birthday party. Noticeably absent from the celebrations, however, was Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, members of the family who have taken recent strides to seemingly distance themselves from the rest of the family.

“They were invited to Kimberly’s birthday party and were so sad to miss it,” a source told Page Six, explaining their absence at the family event. “Their niece’s bat mitzvah was Thursday evening and it had been planned a long time ago.”

This isn’t the first family event they’ve opted out of. As President Joe Biden’s administration began, they skipped a 75th birthday dinner for Donald Trump and also reportedly bowed out of “the usual spring and summer events” at Mar-a-Lago in 2021, according to a CNN source.

Donald Trump's newest (and arguably most controversial) book is about to drop a bunch of letters no one is prepared for. https://t.co/AXRFGPCvln — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 12, 2023

As for what happened to those who did attend Guilfoyle’s bash, sources reported that attendees were privy to a lengthy speech from Donald Trump.

“Trump gave a big, long speech praising Kimberly and saying, ‘I look forward to officially welcoming Kimberly into the family when Don [Jr.] marries her,'” the source recalled, adding that Trump said, “We all love her.”

In addition, the former president also “thanked her for helping with the campaign” by saying, “She’s a terrific addition to the campaign and she and Don are a wonderful couple.” Trump’s long-winded speech didn’t stop there though. According to the source, the politician “then went into a mini-political stump speech.” Related story Donald Trump Is Reportedly Planning on Leaking Bombshell Letters from This British Royal Family Member in His New Book

Now, knowing that Trump seemingly turned the celebration into politics, we’re guessing Ivanka, who has opted out of helping out on his campaign, made the right decision of not attending – whether intentionally or not.

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

