Paris Jackson Wore the Most Mesmerizing & Dramatic Tutu During Ultra-Rare Red Carpet Appearance

When she makes a rare red carpet appearance, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson always wows. From her bold fashion choices to her mesmerizing sky-blue eyes, 24-year-old Paris is always one to look out for on the carpet.

And, during this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 95th annual Academy Awards, Paris strutted the event’s blue carpet in an absolutely bewitching structured dress from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. The black dress, which was mostly compiled of layers upon layers of tulle, seemed to a be a modern interpretation of a classic ballet tutu.

The off-the-shoulder gowb, which also perfectly cinched Paris’ waist, had a high-low skirt, meaning the front cut off above her knees while the back of the dress was long, and even had a long embroidered train.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Paris Jackson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Paris paired the showstopping dress with matching black heels, slicked-back hair, and golden hoops. As for her glam, Paris looked stunning with glowy skin, golden eyeshadow, and an ombré dark red lip.

On her social media, Paris has reposted a series a pictures from fans and friends showing off her look. And, as for what she was doing during the Oscars, Paris posted a picture of her and friends (including Demi Moore) cheering for Jamie Lee Curtis after her Best Supporting Actress win. “Jamie stans,” she wrote above the shot on Instagram Story. Looks like the night had a bit of everything for the singer: a night in with friends and a night out in full glam!