Rainey Qualley & Andie MacDowell Made Us See Double in the Most Spellbinding Gothic Dresses for the 2023 Oscars

At the 2023 Oscars, actors, musicians, and nominees often bring a plus one to join them for the star-studded night. Some celebrities bring their managers, others their significant others, and their parents —whoever they choose it’s a moment for the stars to show their appreciation for their loved ones and make some once-in-a-lifetime memories along the way. For actress Andie MacDowell, her ultimate plus one was her daughter Rainey Qualley.

On the red carpet, MacDowell and Qualley wore matching gothic dark looks but made them their own. MacDowell, who stars in My Happy Ending, embraced her gray hair in a loose bun while she rocked an asymmetrical black gown. Qualley, meanwhile, wore a strapless satin gown with corset lacing up the bodice. We’re getting Addams Family vibes and loving it.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage ) WireImage

As for glam, MacDowell wowed in a matching black smokey eye while Qualley rocked a deep red lip.

As they walked the carpet, the duo were all kind of mother-daughter goals. In addition to posing both separately and together, the two also gave some sweet hugs and held each other tight. Talk about the best plus one!

