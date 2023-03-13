Salma Hayek & Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Valentina Stole the Oscars Carpet With Their Matching Fire-Engine Red Gowns

We love it when the next generation of Hollywood shows up to the Oscars with their parents. This year, Salma Hayek brought her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and the twinning pair made a powerful fashion statement in a sea of pale colors.

Hayek wore a gorgeous red-sequin gown that cinched at her waist and had a daring cut-out, showing off her gorgeous curves. The fringe at the bottom of the dress created movement and flow that really made this ensemble a showstopper. Valentina, who is already a red-carpet pro, nailed her assignment in a beautiful strapless red gown that was tailored perfectly to the teen.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety.

Both mom and daughter (we love Valentina’s newly blonde hair!) wore their hair in soft waves that framed their face, and their makeup made their skin glow. Hayek and Pinault added the perfect accessories with just a hint of jewelry, a red lip, and metallic handbags. They must have had an absolute blast getting ready together for Pinault’s big Oscars’ debut.

Will we one day see Hayek’s daughter following in her mom’s footstep in the entertainment industry? Quiet possibly. She told Vogue México that she “would like to be an actress then a director because that’s what makes sense” to her. That’s a kid who knows her way around a Hollywood set. As for mom, she is putting the brakes on her daughter’s career for now because she fears that she would lose that “anonymity” that she treasures so much. For now, an Oscars red carpet will have to do, but hey, it’s a solid foot forward toward her future career.

