Halle Berry’s Breathtaking Oscars Gown Featured the Most Daring Slit of the Night

Halle Berry always makes a splash on the Oscars red carpet — from putting designer Elie Saab on the map in 2002 to cutting her hair in a chic bob before the 2021 Oscars. This year, the 56-year-old star gave fans a ton of drama with the highest-slit we’ve ever seen on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The white gown had a cut-out design at her midsection, giving her fit physique a very elegant showcase. The flowing fabric cascaded down her body to the champagne carpet with the slit hitting right at her hip — there’s no room for any undergarments with this ensemble! What made this gown extra-special were the rose-gold roses at her neckline and at the top of the thigh-high slit. What an amazing touch to take the piece over the top.

Halle Berry at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety.

Her makeup featured a smoky eye with a nude lip and her hair was styled in soft waves that were a throwback to old Hollywood glamour. Her jewelry was simple with petite drop earrings and sky-high heels to add to the drama — Berry knew exactly what she was doing — look fabulous and keep everyone talking over two decades after her Oscars win.

While this ensemble is one of Berry’s most memorable Oscars look, Berry still holds her 2002 gown as the gold standard. “When I look at this photo, it reminds me that I am part of history in some way,” she explained to Vogue. “No one ever takes this moment away. So therefore there is a soft spot. I am filled with pride because I am the first African American woman to win this Academy Award.” It’s amazing how a dress, a feeling, and a historic win are all tied together — it’s one of Berry’s best nights of her life.

