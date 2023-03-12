Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Reportedly Had the Exact Same Reaction When They Were Forced to Attend an Oscars Pre-Party Together

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The Don’t Worry Darling drama that had fans captivated for months may have reared its ugly head again during Oscars week. It seems that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh found themselves at the same pre-Oscars event on Friday night.

The duo was spotted, but not together, at Creative Artists Agency’s A-list event at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. According to Page Six sources, the director and her star “kept their distance from one another” and “were not photographed at any point during the night greeting each other or partying together.” It sounds like their reported feud hasn’t been resolved even though their film has come and gone.

It should be water under the bridge at this point since Wilde isn’t even dating Harry Styles anymore, but Pugh apparently didn’t love her time on set with Wilde. The power dynamic likely felt off with the director involved with one of her stars while she was still ending her long-term relationship with Jason Sudeikis.

At the same time, Wilde also didn’t see eye to eye with her original star, Shia LaBeouf, who dropped out (or was fired, depending on who you talk to) from the film. Wilde cited his “combative energy” as the reason for letting him go while he brought forward receipts that indicated he left on his own accord due to scheduling issues. The behind-the-scenes battles hogged the headlines for months as the film barely made a blip at the box office.

Despite the fracas, Wilde and Pugh continued on with the press tour for Don’t Worry Darling like the pros they are. Their successful careers are moving forward, but it sounds like they aren’t ready to heal their rift, especially during Hollywood’s biggest week.

