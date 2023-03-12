Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Spent ‘Nearly the Entire Night’ With This A-List Ex at the Oscars Pre-Party

Kristyn Burtt
Leonardo DiCaprio Plus Icon
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 05, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/WireImage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Olivia Wilde attends W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner at Private Residence on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Salma Hayek attends W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner at Private Residence on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Lenny Kravitz attends W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner at Private Residence on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched). (L-R) Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz attend W Magazine and Saint Laurent Directors Dinner at Private Residence on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)
The Best Photos From This Year’s Oscars Pre-Parties: Olivia Wilde, Salma Hayek & More 48 Images

There’s nothing like Oscars week to pull an on-again, off-again couple back together. That’s reportedly what happened with Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid after they were seen (maybe) cozying up at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars party on Friday in Los Angeles. 

According to a People source, the dynamic duo was “tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key.” That’s totally on-brand for the 48-year-old Oscar winner, who doesn’t love his private life covered by the tabloids. “There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot,” they added. 

Before anyone is signing up the 27-year-old model as DiCaprio’s official girlfriend, a second source doesn’t think it is very serious. “The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out,” they noted. So, maybe it’s not the love affair of the century, but DiCaprio and Hadid are still enjoying each other’s company. 

Their romance first began in September during New York Fashion Week and they were spotted together several times over the fall. The relationship was definitely casual, but things cooled down rapidly once The Revenant star was seen with Victoria Lamas, 23, at the end of last year and with model Eden Polani, 19, earlier this year. That’s when sources explained how DiCaprio’s late-night lifestyle often didn’t line up with Hadid’s busy career and home life. 

“She hasn’t seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him,” the source shared. “They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom.” However, this latest sighting may mean they are friends with benefits or maybe DiCaprio is completely friend-zoned by Hadid, but no matter what, they are going to keep up guessing.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite celebrity exes on the Oscars red carpet.

Leonardo DiCaprio Gisele Bündchen Salma Hayek Edward Norton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad