Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Spent ‘Nearly the Entire Night’ With This A-List Ex at the Oscars Pre-Party

There’s nothing like Oscars week to pull an on-again, off-again couple back together. That’s reportedly what happened with Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid after they were seen (maybe) cozying up at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars party on Friday in Los Angeles.

According to a People source, the dynamic duo was “tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key.” That’s totally on-brand for the 48-year-old Oscar winner, who doesn’t love his private life covered by the tabloids. “There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot,” they added.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid seem to be Hollywood's newest "friendly exes." https://t.co/lxbVZBG7A1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 27, 2023

Before anyone is signing up the 27-year-old model as DiCaprio’s official girlfriend, a second source doesn’t think it is very serious. “The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out,” they noted. So, maybe it’s not the love affair of the century, but DiCaprio and Hadid are still enjoying each other’s company.

Their romance first began in September during New York Fashion Week and they were spotted together several times over the fall. The relationship was definitely casual, but things cooled down rapidly once The Revenant star was seen with Victoria Lamas, 23, at the end of last year and with model Eden Polani, 19, earlier this year. That’s when sources explained how DiCaprio’s late-night lifestyle often didn’t line up with Hadid’s busy career and home life.

“She hasn’t seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him,” the source shared. “They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom.” However, this latest sighting may mean they are friends with benefits or maybe DiCaprio is completely friend-zoned by Hadid, but no matter what, they are going to keep up guessing.