Drew Scott’s Heartfelt Shoutout to Wife Linda Phan Proves He’s the Ultimate Wife Guy

It’s no secret that Drew and Jonathan Scott love their ladies, but this shoutout Drew posted may be one of the sweetest we’ve ever seen from the HGTV duo.

On March 8, the It Takes Two author shared a series of photos of the women in his life with the caption, “I’m so grateful to have all these strong, incredible women in my life. Happy #InternationalWomensDay! ❤️”

In the first photo, we see Drew beaming as he poses in a brown shirt with his beautiful wife, who’s rocking a red floral dress we’re seriously obsessed with! (And you can just feel the love through this selfie!) Then we get snapshots of his mom, his buddy Annalee Belle, his brother Jonathan’s lady love Zooey Deschanel, and Phan’s mother!

Not only do we love that Drew shouted out the ladies in his life, but we seriously love the shoutout to his wife. While Drew and Phan keep their private lives on the more private side, Drew never misses an opportunity to shout out his superstar wife (and proves he’s one of the ultimate wife guys in tinseltown!)

Drew and Phan met at a Toronto Fashion Week event in 2010, hitting it off soon after. They got engaged sometime later, and both the Scott brothers revealed in a previous interview with People how much went into the proposal. “The hardest thing was to try and keep Linda from knowing that it was coming,” Drew said. “I had to use an old email that I haven’t used in years. I had to have Jonathan calling friends.”

He added, “I was hoping she would say yes, and she did,” he says. “When you find a girl like that, you want to keep her.”

They married in 2018, and after 12 years together (along with a long, painful IVF journey), they welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022, which happened to be their fourth wedding anniversary.

