Paulina Porizkova Credits This Self-Help Book for Helping Her Find Love Again With Her Mystery Man

This is not a drill: Paulina Porizkova has a new man in her life!

In a recent interview with The HollywoodLife Podcast, Porizkova revealed that she’s “in the early days” of seeing someone new! Now, Porizkova revealed quite a bit throughout the interview, including that she credits the self-help book Us by Terrence Real for helping her move on from trust issues, and let a new relationship blossom.

“I thought, ‘The next man I meet where I feel like the potential for a relationship is going to go somewhere, I’m going to make them read this book before we get anywhere for real,'” she said. “And so I can say, I’ve just handed that book up to somebody.”

The No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful author also revealed that her mystery man did read the book, and it helped their relationship so much! She said, “We had the most amazing conversations about ourselves and where we are going and what we want,” she said. “So it was a fantastic conversation piece, actually.”

For those interested, Us by Terrence Real is a New York Times bestselling self-help book that teaches readers how to break toxic cycles with intimacy, add more strength to relationships, and how to let yourself move on from past trauma, to name a few. (And Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow said, “This book is a road map for all of us who seek true intimacy!”)

Before this mystery man, Porizkova was married to the late Ric Ocasek for nearly thirty years until they separated in 2018. After Ocasek, she also dated Ed Solomon for a few months in 2018, and later Aaron Sorkin for a few months in 2021.

And we’ll be the ones to say it: we seriously can’t wait to get any and all updates on Porizkova’s mystery man!

