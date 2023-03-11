Ashlee Simpson’s Edgy & Gothic Look for Marc Jacobs is a Total 180 from Her Boho Glam Hairstyle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of 2004 pop music are not ready for the photo we’re about to show, especially if they adore Ashlee Simpson’s album Autobiography as much as we do! For a new ad, Simpson has decided to turn every single head by completely transforming her look into an edgy aesthetic we haven’t seen from her in nearly two decades!

On March 9, the Ashlee + Evan star shared a showstopping snapshot of herself from her newest campaign with Marc Jacobs to her Instagram. She posted the photo from the ad with the simple caption, “❤️ @marcjacobs.”

In the photo, we see the “Pieces of Me” singer rocking a choppy, edgy black mullet while posing in a black leather and denim ensemble. Along with that, she’s wearing black platform heels, a white Marc Jacobs bag, and a very clean girl aesthetic makeup look to seal the deal on this high-fashion ad.

Safe to say, everyone has been losing it over this ad, because she looks completely different from her usual look! One fan commented under the post, “2004 or 2023? Autobiography era in my heart forever 🖤” and another fan added, “Black hair. Bangs. I am ONLY listening to autobiography nonstop RN!!”

Like quite a few stars in the 2000s, Ashlee Simpson was no stranger to experimenting with her hairstyle. She’s gone from a pixie cut to hair past her waist, red-hued locks to edgy black mullets like this one. Now along with her boho glam blonde look she rocks today, one of her most popular looks to date was the edgy black ‘do she’s channeling in her new ad.

When she looked at a picture of her old hairdo for InStyle, she couldn’t help but laugh! “Oh, my God! This is hilarious. OK, so that was the first time I went for something different. I rebelled and bought a box of hair dye,” she said. “I had wanted to go black, and I can see here this is probably soon after I had dyed it myself because I feel like some of the browns are kind of popping through. Having dark hair with my roots, it would look like I was bald when my roots came in. But it was so me at that time. With that album [Autobiography], it was just where I was at, like ‘Yeah! I’m feisty!'”

