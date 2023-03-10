Priyanka Chopra Transformed Herself Into an IRL Snow Princess & We’re Completely Transfixed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Priyanka Chopra has been elevating her fashion game lately, including her recent on-trend Barbiecore ensemble at Paris Fashion Week. She’s not slowing down her head-turning looks as she celebrated the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration in Los Angeles this week — she brought out her inner Elsa.

She looked elegant and stunning in a sheer-white, two-piece ensemble that had a crop corset with feathered sleeves and an ornate skirt with lovely beadwork. Her fit physique poured into the outfit as she looked confident and powerful — just like our favorite Frozen character. The cold never bothered her anyway! Chopra had her hair styled in soft waves that framed her face and her glowing makeup was enhanced with a pop of color on her lips.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Unique Nicole/Getty Images.

The 40-year-old actress has a big weekend ahead of her since she’s a presenter at the Oscars on Sunday alongside other A-listers like Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldana, Kate Hudson, and Samuel L. Jackson. That means she gets to serve up another dazzling look for Hollywood’s biggest night with husband Nick Jonas by her side. We can’t wait to see what she has in store for her fans because she always wears on-point ensembles.

If there is one thing we do know, Chopra has a strategic vision when it comes to the red carpet. It’s a simple, but smart, philosophy that always makes her a standout at awards shows. “I don’t follow trends. If I see too many people doing something, I just won’t do it,” she told LiveMint. That’s why her IRL Disney Princess look was just for a moment, Chopra is ready to turn it all around and deliver a completely different fashion moment for the Oscars.

