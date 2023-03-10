This Surprising Coronation Update Proves the Royal Family Thinks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Attending

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While royal watchers have been debating whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III’s coronation, the palace is moving ahead with plans that include the Sussexes. That surprising move has caught everyone off guard since it’s been a tenuous situation between the royal family and Harry ever since the publication of his memoir, Spare.

The stateside couple has confirmed that they received an invitation for the coronation via email but has not made any firm plans to RSVP just yet. A source told the Daily Mail, “Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning… the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything.” It’s also important to note that the coronation falls on Archie’s fourth birthday, so there is a lot happening that day.

The royal insider feels fairly confident that the dynamic duo will be present for Charles’ big day because “these kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance.” A second source also believes they will attend but understands that “there is a lot that needs to be worked through first.” If the royal family isn’t able to sort things out with Harry and Meghan, they reportedly have a Plan B in place as it is “always easier to make plans and provisions that might subsequently have to be dropped than not make any and then suddenly have to get that in motion further down the line.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping everyone in suspense, but there might be details to tend to on their side as well. From orchestrating Archie’s birthday to their Archewell Foundation calendar, the couple is busy. However, Harry has been hinting that he would like to be there for his father’s coronation, so let’s hope that any ongoing negotiations are swift and smooth.

