Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

This Surprising Coronation Update Proves the Royal Family Thinks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Attending

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Plus Icon
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society on February 9, 2023 in Falmouth, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year. (Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Every Single Time the Royal Family Has Subtly Shaded Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Leaving the Firm 6 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While royal watchers have been debating whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles III’s coronation, the palace is moving ahead with plans that include the Sussexes. That surprising move has caught everyone off guard since it’s been a tenuous situation between the royal family and Harry ever since the publication of his memoir, Spare. 

The stateside couple has confirmed that they received an invitation for the coronation via email but has not made any firm plans to RSVP just yet. A source told the Daily Mail, “Harry and Meghan are being factored into all of the planning… the cars, the seating plans, dining arrangements, everything.” It’s also important to note that the coronation falls on Archie’s fourth birthday, so there is a lot happening that day. 

The royal insider feels fairly confident that the dynamic duo will be present for Charles’ big day because “these kind of arrangements have to be made well in advance.” A second source also believes they will attend but understands that “there is a lot that needs to be worked through first.” If the royal family isn’t able to sort things out with Harry and Meghan, they reportedly have a Plan B in place as it is “always easier to make plans and provisions that might subsequently have to be dropped than not make any and then suddenly have to get that in motion further down the line.”

‘Spare’ $22.40 on Amazon.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping everyone in suspense, but there might be details to tend to on their side as well. From orchestrating Archie’s birthday to their Archewell Foundation calendar, the couple is busy. However, Harry has been hinting that he would like to be there for his father’s coronation, so let’s hope that any ongoing negotiations are swift and smooth.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad