Tamron Hall

Prince William Allegedly Suffered the Most From Charles & Diana’s ‘Toxic’ Marriage

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Charles and Princess Diana watch Prince William as he appears at a photocall in the gardens of Kensington Palace, December 1983. Plus Icon
Prince Charles, Prince William, and Princess Diana News Licensing/MEGA.
PORT TALBOT, WALES - FEBRUARY 28: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales take part in a spin class during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing on February 28, 2023 in Port Talbot, United Kingdom. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting communities and mental health initiatives in South Wales ahead of St David's Day, which takes place on March 1. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, check food baskets during a visit to the Windsor Foodshare on January 26, 2023 in WIndsor, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the charity to learn about their work providing food parcels to those who are struggling financially. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
While there is much discussion about Princess Diana’s experience during her marriage to the then-Prince Charles, there isn’t a lot of focus on how hard it was for Prince William. We’ve certainly gotten Prince Harry’s perspective in his memoir, Spare, but the Prince of Wales has largely remained silent about his parents’ marriage. 

Now, a new deep-dive article from the Times of London is sharing how hard it was for William — he may have suffered the most. The boys’ upbringing was described as “unhappy” because they were surrounded by “warring parents who were prone to shouting, sullen silences, vicious arguments, and tears.” William was often left to console “his weeping mother” by pushing “tissues under the bathroom door.” He reportedly told her, “I hate to see you sad.” That story is just soul-crushing. 

William may have developed his well-known temper during this era because he was known at school as “Basher Wills” as he took his anger out on others. (That sounds familiar, no?) And one nanny reportedly noted that “the atmosphere at home was at best difficult to deal with, at worst toxic.” She recalled William telling Charles, “I hate you, Papa, I hate you so much. Why do you make Mummy cry all the time?”

It makes sense as to why Harry sought therapy in his adult years because there appears to be a lot of trauma to unpack. Just because a prince lives behind palace walls does not make his story a fairytale. As the oldest child, William experienced more of the darkness than Harry did — and it seems like it was a harder childhood than he may ever admit.

Prince William, Prince Harry

