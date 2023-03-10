King Charles III Reportedly Had a Very Startling Reaction When He First Learned About Princess Diana’s Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been almost 26 years since Princess Diana passed away in a tragic car accident, but royal experts are still talking about how that incident affected the future of the monarchy. The latest revisiting of that sad time period is reflection of how King Charles III reacted to her death.

In an article about Charles’ reign, the Times of London asked Robert Lacey, author of Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, how the monarch handled the death of his ex-wife — and it’s awkward. Lacey claims that Charles’ first thought was a selfish one, claiming he said, “They’re all going to blame me.” He made himself the victim instead of worrying about his young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who had just lost their adoring mother.

Prince Harry revealed another similarity to his mother, the late Princess Diana. https://t.co/6zxhL0hPo3 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 6, 2023

Charles didn’t exactly step up as a parent either, reportedly “outsourcing the job to others” as he increased his work hours and spent time with Camilla. It left him little time to console his grieving sons and left the palace with a “damp melancholy” and a “deep dullness” over two decades later, according to Tina Brown. Charles felt like he was doing the best he could under such dire circumstances, but Harry’s memoir, Spare, and recent interviews have told a much different story.

‘Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult’ $17.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

“My father used to say to me, when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me. So it’s going to be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense — just because you suffered it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer,” Harry revealed on his 2021 Apple TV + show, The Me You Can’t See. If only Charles’ immediate reaction had been something different, a royal rift would have likely been avoided.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.