Cher & Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Packed on Adorable PDA During Their Red Carpet Debut Together

Cher and her new boyfriend Alexander Edwards are proving to the world that despite their 40-year age gap, they’re very much in love. The two, who were first spotted together in November of 2022, made their long-awaited red carpet debut together on Thursday, March 9, at the Versace Fall/Winter Show in Los Angeles.

Edwards, who’s a music executive for the Universal Music Group, wore a baggy all-black outfit with gold details while the “Believe” singer showed off her figure in a skin-tight violet catsuit and an oversized leather jacket.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show on March 9. (Michael Buckner for Variety) Michael Buckner for Variety

As the couple walked the carpet, they didn’t shy away from PDA. In addition to holding hands as they walked, they also went in for a sweet kiss.

Back in December, the singer opened up about Edwards and their unexpected relationship on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve,” Cher said. “But he’s very kind, he’s very smart. He’s very talented and he’s really funny, and I think he’s quite handsome.”

Cher and Alexander Edwards arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

After that confession, the two soon sparked engagement rumors when Cher stunned her fans on Christmas Day when she posted a dazzling photo of her sparkling, pear-shaped diamond ring. “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E,” she wrote alongside the picture.

And though we aren’t totally clear if the two are fiancés just yet, there’s one thing we can tell from their red carpet debut: they sure are happy. And, let’s be honest, isn’t that all that matters? Related story Christine Taylor Talks Reigniting Her Spark With Ben Stiller After Their Split

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities in relationships with older women.

