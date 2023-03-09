Lisa Vanderpump’s Soft Condemnation of Tom Sandoval’s Affair May Indicate She’s Worried About the Financial Blowback on Their Restaurant

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s hard to believe it’s Oscars week in Los Angeles because the only thing everyone is talking about is the shocking affair between Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Bravo TV fans waited all week for a reaction from Lisa Vanderpump, and they finally got it on Wednesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

While the Sur restaurant owner was protective of Ariana Madix, who was the one betrayed by her partner of nine years and her close gal pal, Vanderpump kind of let Sandoval off easy. “I think these are people that are living their life in a public forum, which is very difficult,” she noted on the late-night show. However, she downplayed the obviously painful love triangle by adding that there is “so much infidelity in the world” and that “it’s not like they murdered anyone. It’s a show.” Well, it’s also Madix’s real life — and the affair, which she allegedly discovered on her boyfriend’s phone, is probably something she wishes she didn’t have to experience.

Vanderpump wants fans to “condemn their [Sandoval and Leviss’] actions, but don’t condemn the people, OK?” She continued, “All this aggression … it can have serious ramifications. I really mean that. I think everybody should be careful with that.” But that’s where the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has a conflict — she’s in business with Sandoval and fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz in the West Hollywood eatery, TomTom. Some viewers are calling for a boycott of her place and the Toms’ new restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s — and Vanderpump probably doesn’t like the sound of that.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The restaurant business was hit hard during the pandemic, so she would love to avoid another hit on her eateries. Sandoval probably should have thought of that before creating a mess that not only destroyed his personal life but also greatly affected his professional life. Vanderpump has to salvage some of this reality-show-meets-the-real-world disaster by offering Sandoval a lifeline. And perhaps leaning all the way into this drama might bring about more business for all of them since the story hasn’t died down and fans are looking for every scrap of gossip.

Before you go, click here to see the best reality TV shows on right now.