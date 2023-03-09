Meghan Markle Reminded Us She’s the Queen of Effortlessly Cool Fashion in This Chic Monochromatic Outfit

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Women's Empowerment reception during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society, London, UK, on the 19th April 2018. Plus Icon
Meghan Markle MEGA.
Meghan Markle Dazzles in Black Monochromatic Outfit: Photos
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle is emerging from her Montecito bubble and hitting the LA scene again. Just a week after being spotted at the exclusive, members-only San Vincente Bungalows, the Duchess of Sussex hit the celebrity hotspot, Gracias Madre, on Melrose on Wednesday — and of course, she was dressed impeccably.

Wearing a chic, all-black ensemble, Meghan breezed effortlessly down the sidewalk in her tailored capri pants. (See the photos HERE.) She paired it with a ribbed sweater, sharp Max Mara overcoat, and oversized Valentino sunglasses — her monochromatic style was in full force. But don’t be fooled by her look because she made sure to have two statement pieces as the focus of the outfit: a Chanel handbag and a trendy pair of ballet flats by Valentino.

The Chanel 19 handbag goes for a whopping $6,400, but the good news is that there are cute dupes like this one so you can mimic the Duchess of Sussex’s style without breaking the bank. That’s what makes Meghan’s clean, crisp fashion identity easy to copy — there are so many affordable options out there.

Meghan was celebrating International Women’s Day with her Archewell Foundation team and honoring Harvest Home, which provides “housing, mental well-being support, and classes to expectant mothers who have faced tremendous challenges including domestic violence, substance use, and homelessness.” And true to form, the visit was more than just a photo opportunity, she and Prince Harry donated to the organization — it was an important day well-celebrated!

