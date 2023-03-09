Christina Ricci Spent Her Childhood Years ‘Obsessed’ With Her Weight Because Hollywood Was So Critical of Her Appearance

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Christina Ricci has been around long enough in Hollywood that she’s seen a major change in how women’s bodies are perceived — and she is grateful for that healthy shift. As a teen growing up in the entertainment industry, she was subjected to constant scrutiny about her changing body that understandably sent her into a tailspin.

The now-43-year-old actress told Rolling Stone that while she wasn’t “clinically depressed,” she did have some “very feral moments.” Ricci even called out the magazine for putting her on the cover in 1999 and describing her as a “hazardously sexy teen who will say anything” while styling her in revealing pink lingerie. Oof, it’s not a great look for the media outlet. “It’s not how I would have chosen to be dressed, but it’s very much of its time,” she noted. “Not great.”

She battled with an eating disorder during that time, so she is thrilled to (finally) see the mindset shift over two decades later. “The amount of years spent obsessed with trying to make sure nobody could criticize you for your appearance … I really have embraced this body-positivity thing,” the Yellowjackets star said. Ricci finds it a “f**king relief” that she doesn’t have to worry about anyone calling her “fat” now either. (Hollywood was the worst in the “you-can-never-be-too-thin era.) She added, “[When] people complain about things like that, I’m always like, ‘Haven’t you heard? We don’t have to worry about that anymore!’”

It’s deplorable that Ricci had to even experience that side of Hollywood, especially at such a tender age. However, she’s embracing the idea of health and gorgeous curves that will hopefully resonate beyond a Hollywood film set because everyone needs to do better than body-shaming young women.

