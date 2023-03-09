Machine Gun Kelly Is Reportedly Working Hard to ‘Go Above and Beyond’ To Reconcile With Megan Fox

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to be keeping up with their “it’s complicated” status right now in their relationship. They aren’t broken up, but they aren’t necessarily together after recent issues have come up between them.

The heart of the matter seems to be the “trust issues” they need to work through, according to an Entertainment Tonight source. MGK is apparently open to doing what it takes to get their engagement back on track, but it sounds like the Jennifer’s Body star is reluctant to move ahead at full speed. “They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners,” the insider dished. “MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her.”

Even though Fox has discredited stories that the musician cheated on her, there is some deep-rooted problem going on. They’ve been seen exiting a couple’s therapy session and are reportedly attending daily Zoom discussions with a therapist to possibly avoid the glaring lenses of the paparazzi. However, close friends still insist that “they have a lot of love for each other and a deep connection,” it’s just that “their emotions often come out in intense ways.”

So, they love the drama, but that isn’t always a healthy place to exist, and it seems that Fox and MGK have finally realized that. “They are working together with the goal of trying to mend things and move forward together,” the source summed up. So their current status? Well, it’s a work in progress.

