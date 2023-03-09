Will Smith’s Reported Reaction to Chris Rock’s Netflix Special Says Everything About Where He Stands With That Slap

It’s been almost a year since the world gasped witnessing the infamous slap Will Smith gave to Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars — and it looks like the two are still not over it. In fact, following the jabs from Rock about Smith in his new Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, sources are speaking out about how the Emancipation star is feeling about it all and, spoiler alert, it looks like reconciliation won’t be happening anytime soon.

“Will is embarrassed and hurt by what Chris said about him and his family in his Netflix special,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He didn’t watch it, but he had people tell him what Chris said. It’s everywhere when you look online and on social media, so Will and Jada have seen comments about it.”

Per the source, Rock isn’t the only one under fire. “Will is also upset that Netflix was a part of this and thinks Chris insulting Jada again is below the belt,” the source added. “He is upset that Netflix gave Chris this platform to share these messages and thinks it’s distasteful.”

Chris rock didn’t hold back on Will smith.😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EA70OhTJbP — MitchThecrossGuy (@Mitch_TCG) March 7, 2023

Rock, meanwhile, is reportedly getting some sense of peace from speaking out. A source explained to Daily Mail, “Chris wanted to get this out once and for all and be done with it. This was very cathartic to him.”

Now that he’s let it all out, a source told Entertainment Tonight that he’s ready for the next chapter. “He said everything he wanted to say. It was funny, self-deprecating, and thought-provoking. Chris is ready to move on.”

So while the Netflix special might have lessened the wound for Rock, it looks like it has only deepened it for Smith. From the insults to the source insights, it’s safe to say they won’t be friends anytime soon. Related story Kylie Jenner Lost 1 Million Instagram Followers & It Might Have Everything To Do With Selena Gomez

