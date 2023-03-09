Tucker Carlson’s Private Text Messages About Donald Trump Are Harsher Than We Could Have Ever Imagined

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tucker Carlson was one of Donald Trump’s biggest allies during his administration while he was on the air. Off the air? It seems like it was a much different story based on the anchor’s texts that were submitted as evidence in the Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

The company is suing the network for claiming their voting equipment was responsible for fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The emails and texts revealed in court papers, obtained by the Associated Press, show that many of the Fox News personalities were promoting the “stolen election” on the air but bashing Donald Trump behind closed doors — and Carlson’s texts are especially brutal.

“I hate him passionately,” one of Carlson’s texts about the former president shows just how far the loathing went. By Jan. 4, 2021, the TV personality was cheering that “we are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights” and that “I truly can’t wait.” Even though Democrat Joe Biden was about to be inaugurated into office, it seems like the right-leaning Carlson was happy Donald Trump was exiting the White House.

Carlson agreed in a 2017 exchange with Greg Gutfeld that Donald Trump was “the greatest president that ever will be.” By 2021, he was complaining about Donald Trump’s administration and how little he had gotten done during his time in office. “We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it because admitting what a disaster it’s been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn’t an upside to Trump,” he wrote. Donald Trump is all about loyalty, so revealed messages like this won’t go over well with him.

These revelations are only going to inflame the already tense relations between Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and Fox News. They’ve turned against him and are focusing on other GOP candidates, but Donald Trump knows he’s hard to ignore and will probably double down on his criticism of Carlson, Rupert Murdoch, and the network that helped get him into the Oval Office in 2016.