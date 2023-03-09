The Kardashians Might Be Shockingly Cut From the Guest List of This Massive A-list Event

The Kardashians are used to being invited to the top events in Hollywood because their presence will always draw a headline. However, one A-list event is reportedly looking to make their invite list even more exclusive this year and that means the entire Kardashian clan might not make the cut.

Sources are telling Page Six that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is “cracking down on the guest list” this year. They didn’t give a reason for the big move, but fashion insiders might point to a slashed budget or the much-criticized B-list attendees over the pandemic years as possibilities. The source is also claiming that “no Kardashians will make the cut” this year. While it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kourtney Kardashian or Khloé Kardashian get axed, it’s hard to believe that Wintour wouldn’t want Kim Kardashian front and center on that red carpet.

.@KimKardashian keeps things cool and casual during her dental visit. ✨ https://t.co/YNLddiDRhn — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 8, 2023

Kim has become a major player in the fashion industry — just look at her new collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana — so this would be perceived as a major snub. Her Marilyn Monroe dress and her date Pete Davidson were also the most memorable moments from the 2022 Met Gala. But maybe that’s the point — the Vogue chief may want the focus to return to the designers and A-list actors instead of reality show stars and influencers.

While Vogue had no comment about their guest list this year, a Kardashian insider swears to Page Six that rumor is not true. Fans will have to wait until May 1 to see who makes Wintour’s exclusive cut and who dresses the part with this year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

