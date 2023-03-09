Royal Insiders Are Raising Eyebrows Over This Surprising Choice Buckingham Palace Made Involving Archie & Lilibet

Amid the recent intense back and forth between Prince Harry and his dad King Charles III, it looks like the monarch may be extending an olive branch. On March 8, Buckingham Palace updated its website’s succession page, and one major change was seen: Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, now have royal titles. That’s right, Archie has been given the title of Prince Archie of Sussex while his sister is now Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

“The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch,” a rep for the Markle and Harry told royal author Omid Scoobie, per Twitter. “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

Though the kids’ new royal titles themselves seem like a non-issue, it’s the timing of the update that is making royal insiders and fans alike raise some eyebrows. After all, news just broke that Charles has requested the Sussexes to leave their U.K. home of Frogmore Cottage.

And there it is — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



“It begs the question, why now?” a royal insider questioned to Page Six. “This all happened at the end of last year, the timing is strange.”

“If the titles had just been updated, along with everyone else, there would be no story,” said another source to the outlet, wondering why this update didn’t happen back in September.

According to royal expert Scobie, however, the timing can, in fact, be explained. According to him, “the website wasn’t updated until Sussexes confirmed the kids would be using the titles.” So, even though they were granted them automatically, the royal family was still waiting on the Sussexes for an update on whether they wanted them or not. “They’ve now done that and so the titles have gone live,” Scobie explained. Related story Meghan Markle Reminded Us She’s the Queen of Effortlessly Cool Fashion in This Chic Monochromatic Outfit

So, while things still appear tense between the royals and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at least this matter has been mutually settled.

