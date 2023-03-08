Prince Harry & Carmen Electra Use This Cult-Favorite Elizabeth Arden Cream For Hilariously Different Reasons

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are, if you were following all of the details that came out of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, then you know what we’re going to talk about. No, it’s not any of the bombshell revelations or his relationship details with Meghan Markle; it’s about that incident involving a frostbitten part of his anatomy.

For those that need a recap: Harry revealed that after a charity trip to the North Pole in 2011, his “penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized.” Then, his friend suggested he use the cult-favorite Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream.

“‘My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?’” Harry recalled asking his friend. To which his buddy said, “‘It works, Harry. Trust me.’” (Spoiler: it did!)

Elizabeth Arden

The Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is a beloved balm that was designed to soothe and hydrate your body. And since Harry’s confession, it definitely gives hydration a new meaning. But did you know that one of our favorite celebs Carmen Electra uses it too?

In a previous interview with Vulkan, the Baywatch alum shared her secret to her beauty regimen, and yes, it’s the same cream. “My mom taught me the importance of a moisturizer,” she said. “Back then, when I used to wear a lot of makeup, I used the 8-hour cream by Elizabeth Arden, it was a crucial part of my routine.”

Other stars that adore the brand are Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emmy Rossum, and Christina Hendricks.

So now it’s settled: Electra swore by it for her beauty routine, and Harry swore by it for saving his penis. The more you know!

