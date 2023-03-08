Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Reported Next Big Real Estate Move Would Silence So Many of Their Critics

Kristyn Burtt
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Plus Icon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala.
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society on February 9, 2023 in Falmouth, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year. (Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Every Single Time the Royal Family Has Subtly Shaded Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Leaving the Firm 6 Images

With Frogmore Cottage out of the picture now for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple is reportedly eyeing their next real estate move. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might buy a place in another country, and it just might satisfy even their toughest critics. 

A Sussex insider revealed that Harry and Meghan want a place where they can escape from it all — in total privacy — like a private island. “The situation is rapidly becoming uncomfortable to the point of untenable,” a source told Heat (via the Mirror). “There are talks of keeping base in LA and heading somewhere new like Canada, South Africa or one of the other countries where they have more popularity and public sympathy.”

If the Sussexes make this big move, they wouldn’t be the only public figures to own an island that affords them the utmost privacy. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, George and Amal Clooney, and Julia Roberts are just some of the A-listers who count private islands as a part of their real estate portfolio. It would also fit into Harry and Meghan’s long-term “vision of global success.” The insider added, “Harry loved the idea of living in a natural and eco-friendly environment- he’s pushing hard to go down the private island route.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has often been criticized for exiting their senior roles within the royal family and asking for privacy (it seems like security is really what they need). However, their global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, debunked this rumor during the avalanche of press for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. “Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” she told The New York Times last year. “Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad