Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Reported Next Big Real Estate Move Would Silence So Many of Their Critics

With Frogmore Cottage out of the picture now for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple is reportedly eyeing their next real estate move. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might buy a place in another country, and it just might satisfy even their toughest critics.

A Sussex insider revealed that Harry and Meghan want a place where they can escape from it all — in total privacy — like a private island. “The situation is rapidly becoming uncomfortable to the point of untenable,” a source told Heat (via the Mirror). “There are talks of keeping base in LA and heading somewhere new like Canada, South Africa or one of the other countries where they have more popularity and public sympathy.”

If the Sussexes make this big move, they wouldn’t be the only public figures to own an island that affords them the utmost privacy. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, George and Amal Clooney, and Julia Roberts are just some of the A-listers who count private islands as a part of their real estate portfolio. It would also fit into Harry and Meghan’s long-term “vision of global success.” The insider added, “Harry loved the idea of living in a natural and eco-friendly environment- he’s pushing hard to go down the private island route.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has often been criticized for exiting their senior roles within the royal family and asking for privacy (it seems like security is really what they need). However, their global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, debunked this rumor during the avalanche of press for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. “Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” she told The New York Times last year. “Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

