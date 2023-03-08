Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Demi Moore Reportedly Took This Huge & Incredibly Moving Step to Support Her Ex Bruce Willis

Now, it’s no secret that Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis, and Bruce Willis are co-parenting goals. They frequently show a united front when it comes to family matters, especially with their kids. However, Moore and Emma are coming together to take care of Bruce, and Moore just reportedly made an incredibly moving gesture to show she’s there to help.

Per inside sources from DailyMail, the Inside Out author allegedly moved into the Willis’ home to help care for him amid his dementia diagnosis. “Demi has moved in, and she is not leaving until the very end,” the source said.

Moore previously lived with the Willis family at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this shows their combined family is as tight-knit as one can get. This news also comes after Emma pleaded with paparazzi not to yell at or bother her husband when they see him out on the street.

In early 2022, the entire Willis family, including Bruce’s adult daughters and Moore, announced his departure from acting because of his medical diagnosis of aphasia. On Feb 16, the family released a statement on Instagram that informed everyone his condition had “progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).”

Bruce and Emma married in 2009, welcoming two daughters into the world named Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. Bruce also has three daughters with ex-wife Moore named Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

