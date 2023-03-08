Outlander Star Sam Heughan’s Memoir Gives Fans an Intimate Look Inside His Personal Journey – & It’s 50% Off Right Now

While some celebrities chose to keep their personal lives private, others have been open enough to share their stories in tell-all memoirs. That’s no easy feat — it takes a lot of courage and vulnerability for a star to open themselves up to fans.

So, joining the likes of Pamela Anderson, Matthew Perry, and Paulina Porizkova, Outlander‘s Sam Heughan released a book of his own back in October titled Waypoints: My Scottish Journey. And, for those who haven’t had the chance to read it yet, it’s now 50% off!

“In this intimate journey of self-discovery, Sam sets out along Scotland’s rugged ninety-six-mile West Highland Way to map out the moments that shaped his views on dreams and ambition, family, friendship, love, and life,” the official blurb of the book reads. “The result is a love letter to the wild landscape that means so much to him, full of charming, funny, wise, and searching insights into the world through his eyes.”

After the book’s release, SheKnows‘ Reshma Gopaldas reviewed his work. “This book surprised me,” she wrote. “In the best possible way. Yes, it’s about a man walking up a mountain. Yes, there is snow. No, there’s no wolf (though I am betting the author wishes there would have been!) And yes it sent chills through me, but it also warmed my cold heart and managed to make me cry before the first page.”

In the memoir, Heughan covers everything from his casting as Jamie Fraser to his friendship with costar Caitríona Balfe and his relationship with his family. Outlander and Heughan fans, this one is definitely for you.

