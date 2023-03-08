Riley Keough’s Reaction to Priscilla Presley Contesting Lisa Marie’s Trust Shows How Painful a Time It Is for Everyone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the Oscars just days away, this should be a celebratory week for the Presley family, but it’s turning to be one filled with heartache. Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are mourning the loss of Lisa Marie Presley, and the grandmother and granddaughter are fighting for control of their loved one’s trust.

Priscilla was the one who filed a petition that challenged the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to the trust that removed her and Lisa Marie’s former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees, and appointed Riley and her late brother Benjamin Keough. Her legal move happened just days after Lisa Marie’s memorial — and it “shocked” Riley, who was deeply mourning the loss of her mother and never thought she would have a legal battle ahead of her.

“Priscilla doesn’t want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say,” a source told People. “Meanwhile, Riley doesn’t want Priscilla to butt in.” The family friend described it as a “very sad situation” for everyone involved. With the movie Elvis up for Best Picture at the Academy Awards and actor Austin Butler favored to win Best Actor for his portrayal of Elvis, it’s going to hard for the duo to avoid each other. They are reportedly not speaking and “do not see eye to eye” right now.

‘Elvis’ $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Riley is completely focused on her daughter and husband Ben Smith-Petersen during this “painful” time, but she does have the legal case looming over her head. If Priscilla is successful in getting the 2016 amendment overturned, she will then be named a co-trustee alongside Riley — and that might not help an already tenuous situation.

Before you go, click here to see Elvis & Priscilla’s family in photos.