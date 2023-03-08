Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

King Charles III & Queen Camilla Are Facing a ‘New Era of Vocal Opposition’ to the Monarchy & It’s Getting Ugly

Kristyn Burtt
It has to be hard at this point for King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort to ignore the protestors that greet them at their royal appearances lately. It’s something that didn’t happen very often when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, but now, things are much different with Charles in charge. 

It’s what Celebitchy dubbed the “new era for vocal opposition of the British monarchy.” While the U.K. media outlets only write negative headlines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are living in the U.S., everyone seems to be looking in the other direction about the royal family’s PR crisis. Charles and Camilla’s March 7 appearance outside of Colchester Castle was met with anti-monarchy protestors who loudly booed as they walked by. 

The banners read, “Not My King” and someone shouted at King Charles to “come over and talk to your critics,” according to the Daily Mail. The unwelcome greeting isn’t the only protest expected by the group, Republic, because they are hoping to disrupt more of the royals’ appearances leading up to the coronation — how fun for Charles.

Republic representative Graham Smith explained to the Daily Mail that British citizens are “losing interest” and “turning against” the royal family. “Instead of a pointless, expensive, coronation we need a serious public debate,” he said. “We believe the British public should be asked, do you want Charles or a choice? The tide is starting to turn against the monarchy, and we need a serious debate about its future.” Charles probably won’t acknowledge the anti-monarchy group because this is his livelihood, but at what point do the protests drown out the goodwill the palace hopes to draw attention to. That day might be coming sooner than King Charles expected.

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.

