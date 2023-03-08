Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Has This One Dating Wish Following Her Split With Pete Davidson

Kristyn Burtt
Kim Kardashian heads out of her hotel in New York Plus Icon
Kim Kardashian MEGA.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Chase Sui Wonders, wearing CHANEL, attends Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/WireImage)
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 20: Model Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party: Photocall at Centre Pompidou on October 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Kim Kardashian Has a Specific Dating Wish After Pete Davidson Split
All the Beautiful Women <em>SNL</em> Star Pete Davidson Has Been Paired With Over the Years 10 Images

It’s hard to believe that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been broken up for seven months already. They were such a huge part of the gossip landscape and while the comedian has moved on with Chase Sui Wonders, the SKIMS founder has laid low on the dating scene — but that single status might be changing.

Kim is reportedly “ready again” to dip her toes into the water. “She took a breather after Pete [Davidson], but she is interested now,” a source told People. It isn’t easy to meet people, especially when you are famous, so Kim is asking her pals to set her up with men who meet her dating stipulations. “She would love to date someone who isn’t famous in Hollywood,” the insider added. “She thinks someone in finance would be perfect.”

It was Kelly Ripa who first planted the idea in Kim’s head last September during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The talk show host recommended that she “stay off dating apps” and aim higher when it comes to her choice of men after her Davidson situation. Ripa noted, “You need a titan of industry. That’s what you need. That is what you are, and that is what you need. It’s a very small field but he’s out there, sitting here, watching this.”

Kim apparently liked Ripa’s suggestion and someone in finance would definitely understand her busy schedule and business endeavors. The People source shared that same sentiment, “Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy. She would love to share it all with a partner too.” We have a feeling that Mr. Right is just around the corner for Kim now that she has a list of her strict dating requirements.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who are married to regular people.

Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad