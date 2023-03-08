This Is the Exact Lip Gloss Kate Middleton Loaned Meghan Markle During That Infamously Awkward Moment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When royal watchers saw Meghan Markle join Kate Middleton with Prince Harry and Prince William at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018, everyone thought it was the start of a beautiful sister-in-law friendship. If you read Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, then you know that day wasn’t as warm as it appeared on the outside — it was the start of a lip gloss controversy .

The “awkward moment” happened when Meghan realized she forgot her makeup and asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss. We are talking about a tube of lip gloss where you can put a dollop on your finger without touching anything — good beauty hygiene is important! Well, Kate didn’t love the idea of sharing her makeup with Meghan, which likely came across as a very “American thing.” Harry recalled in his book, “Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced.” We can feel that grimace all the way across the pond.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have at least one ally connected to the royal family. https://t.co/KbTOqGQJxo — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 7, 2023

We know how the rest of the family feud goes, but what about the lip gloss? We need to hear the details of what the Princess of Wales loves to use (but not share). It’s the Clarins Natural Lip Perfector, according to Page Six, and the $28 lip plumper has all the goodness you need in a hydrating gloss — shea butter, vitamin F, and a hint of shimmer for that gorgeous shine. What’s even better is that it smells good too — each color has a vanilla scent.

We hate that lip gloss-gate was a sign of things to come between Kate, Meghan, Harry, and Prince William because frosty family relations are no fun.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.