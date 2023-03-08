Kim Kardashian Shared a Super Rare Makeup-Free Selfie & Fans Are Applauding

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters ushered in the era of a heavily contoured face which is a trend that has stuck around for almost a decade. It was great for the beauty industry, but the natural look fell out of vogue. Now, the SKIMS founder is showing off a makeup-free selfie that has all of her fans buzzing.

Kim took a very casual snapshot while sitting in the dentist’s office — a rather mundane day for the very busy reality star. However, her followers could not get enough at how fabulous she looked without a stitch of makeup and her hair pulled back in a braid. Her glowing skin, with a sprinkling of freckles, shows how fresh-faced she looks. The 42-year-old mogul’s eyelashes had a hint of mascara and her lips featured a sheer nude color, but that’s it. She tossed aside the filter because she honestly didn’t need it.

Her fans are reacting positively to this new side of Kim. “Yes an unfiltered selfie,” praised one account in the comments below the post. Another fan made sure to quiet Kim’s critics, writing, “See!!! Shut up all those haters shes unfiltered unedited and still the most beautiful of all time.” And then there’s the follower who summed it up the best, noting, “you look gorgeous queen.”

Maybe the enthusiastic reaction from Kim’s fans will encourage her to drop the filters and show that makeup-free selfie more often. We all know that the Kardashians set the beauty standards these days (whether people love that idea or not), so we would love to see more of this stunning look from Kim in the future.

