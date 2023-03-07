Ivanka Trump’s Latest Legal Move May Signal That She’s Done Protecting Donald Trump

Ever since Donald Trump left the White House, Ivanka Trump has been slowly drifting away from her father and the family business. That sentiment seems very apparent now that she, the former president, and brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are involved in a $250 million fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. They, and the Trump Organization, are accused of manipulating the value of their real estate holdings in order to turn a profit.

Now, Ivanka is asking for a trial delay, saying her job description at the Trump Organization had nothing to do with the lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by the U.K.’s Independent, the complaint “does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements”. She’s passing the buck to her father and brothers and saying that there’s nothing to see here. Her legal team wrote, “Other individuals were responsible for those tasks.”

She’s asking the judge to see the “unique” role she held at the company and why it doesn’t fit into the accusations. She left her job at the Trump Organization in 2017 to join Donald Trump’s administration, where she’s currently facing a subpoena about her father’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron doesn’t seem very sympathetic so far to her pleas, noting that the trial will start on Oct. 2, “come hell or high water.” Her father’s legal team has also asked for a delay in the trial because of the “staggering volume” of allegations lodged at his business. It doesn’t look like Ivanka nor Donald Trump will see their wishes granted, but she’s drawn a line in the sand — and it doesn’t seem like she’s on her father’s side right now.

