King Charles III Reportedly Had a ‘Change of Heart’ & Is Shifting His Royal Residence to This Historic Castle

With the royal real estate shuffle going at furious pace, King Charles III’s name was not originally on that list. Surprisingly, though, it seems that he is also ready to make a big move to Queen Elizabeth II’s former residence at Windsor Castle.

Moving to Windsor Castle was never high on Charles’ list because he reportedly hated the frequent sounds from planes flying overhead as they made their way in and out of Heathrow Airport. According to the Daily Mail, he suddenly had “a change of heart” and decided to make his mother’s private apartment his own. Charles is reportedly now adding his own decorative touches with artwork and antiques as some of the late Queen’s possessions are put into storage.

Royal watchers will begin to see some modern updates happening as Charles leans into the palace’s eco-friendly platform. He’s reportedly having “new electric car charging points” installed around the estate and he’s sprucing up the landscaping by planting new trees. It sounds like Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort are ready to call this place home.

Charles has been known to favor his Highgrove estate that he bought in 1980, but with Prince William and Kate Middleton relocating to Adelaide Cottage with his three grandchildren, the idea to move to Windsor became more appealing. “The King is making the castle more to his taste, as would be expected, and bringing in some of his favorite pieces of art and possessions to make it feel more homey,” shared a royal source.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip relocated full-time to Windsor during the pandemic where many of her beloved video calls comforted many around the world. That family history will continue as Charles and Camilla make themselves comfortable at Windsor — a place that the Queen adored so much.