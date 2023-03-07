Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Courteney Cox’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Coco Looked Beyond Enchanting During This Ultra-Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Kristyn Burtt
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Makes a Charming Red-Carpet Appearance
Even though it was Courteney Cox’s big night for the premiere of Scream VI, the Friends star’s 18-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette. decided to share the spotlight with her famous mom. The mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet in New York City, looking so happy to be together on such a special occasion. 

Cox kept her outfit chic and elegant with an all-black ensemble: blazer, minidress, tight, and heels — we love an LBD! In contrast, Coco (dad is David Arquette) made a more dramatic appearance in an enchanting red gown with a sweetheart neckline and black platform heels. They embraced while posing for the cameras, and the teen looked like a complete natural while navigating the throngs of photographers. 

The 58-year-old actress gave her only child a sweet shoutout at her recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “It’s not easy to grow up in this business,” Cox said in her speech. “And I just want you to know you shine your own unique light and I love you so much, and I’m so proud of you. I’m proud to be your mom.” She loved having her daughter by her side on that historic day because she knows this time with her is fleeting.

“It meant the world to me to look down and see my beautiful daughter,” Cox told People after the ceremony. “It feels so good that she’s here and that we got a picture together by the star. I don’t know when that’ll happen again.” Ah, it sounds like mom is getting a bit misty-eyed about her only baby growing up and leaving the nest.

