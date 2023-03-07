These Adorably Flirty PDA Photos Jessica Simpson Shared With Her Husband Eric Johnson Have Us Blushing

Like many other couples in Hollywood, Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson aren’t afraid to show a little PDA. After all, why not give the world a snapshot of their love?

Most recently, the fashion entrepreneur posted a series of pictures of her and her husband enjoying a fun weekend with friends. “Stole my lover and friends for the weekend 🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

In the first couple of pictures, Simpson and Johnson are seen posing for photos. Johnson is sporting a blue flannel shirt, light-washed jeans, and a black baseball cap while Simpson is seen wearing an oversized leopard-print coat, black leather boots, and fun red sunglasses.

As for the flirty PDA, Johnson playfully grabs Simpson’s behind in the fourth picture, and in the last shot, the two are seen sharing a sweet smooch. Sweet and sexy!

Prior to the adult-only getaway, the Do You Know singer shared a precious snapshot of herself and her lookalike 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae. “If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.” – @dollyparton,” Simpson wrote in the caption.

In the snapshot, we see Simpson and Birdie looking so sweet together as they snuggle up to one another. Simpson and Johnson also share Maxwell Drew, 10, and Ace Knute, 9. By the looks of it, the sweet family of five is filled with love all around!

