Meghan Markle Has at Least One Royal Ally at the Palace Who Calls Her ‘Absolutely Beautiful’

In this week of the royal eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, the couple does at least have one supporter in the family: Sarah Ferguson. She’s currently on her book tour promoting her latest historical romance, A Most Intriguing Lady, and she had some really kind words for the Duchess of Sussex.

Even though Ferguson is no longer an official member of the royal family after divorcing Prince Andrew in 1996, she still lives with her ex-husband at Royal Lodge. And yes, they are likely being displaced from the larger residence and moved to Harry and Meghan’s beloved U.K. home. It’s an awkward situation all around, but the former Duchess of York isn’t interested in bad-mouthing either of the Sussexes.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Ferguson discussed loving her role as a princess when she was married to Andrew and joked, “I hate to point out the obvious, but someone has killed the dream quite dramatically, haven’t they? By being a very grumpy ‘princess’ indeed.” While the writer tried hard to get her to badmouth the Sussexes, she turned the conversation right around while admitting she hasn’t had a ton of interaction with Meghan.

“I don’t really know Meghan. I haven’t really met her,” Ferguson said. “I spoke to her at the funeral, and I thought she looked absolutely beautiful. I think she is beautiful.” She also refused to offer her opinion on whether Meghan has “damaged the Royal family” because it’s a no-win situation. She turned the conversation around and reminded the writer that the Duchess of Sussex “has made Harry very happy” and that “honestly, he’s so happy with her.” Ferguson got to the heart of what she thinks of their union, adding, “She really loves him. And I think that’s beautiful – and that Diana would be proud of him and her lovely grandchildren.” While relationships at the palace have never been easy, it’s nice to see that there’s at least one ally in the royal family (besides Eugenie) who understands that the Duke of Sussex is living out his dreams with Meghan.

